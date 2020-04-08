Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus launches annual mission flower fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission kicked off its annual mission flower fundraiser Wednesday.
The proceeds from the event will go towards ministries at the Valley Rescue Mission, such as feeding the hungry, eviction recovery, and shelter for the homeless.
The annual sale is also held during the fall season. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causing most people to stay home, the mission believes this is a perfect time to start a garden.
"We've had decent weather and definitely coronavirus and sheltering in place,” said Marketing and Development Specialist Greg Wilson. “It’s just a perfect time to shop for flowers, beautify the yard a little bit, plant flowers in your garden, plant flowers on your front porch."
"It's a great time to start a garden, added greenhouse assistant Tyler Seery. “We’ve had a lot of interests in people looking for something to do, so it's a great activity to get your kids involved in."
The Valley Rescue Mission was at five location. In addition to flowers being sold, vegetables were also sold.
