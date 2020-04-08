'We’re open’: WTVM launches website to support local businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local businesses need our support now more than ever, and we have a new way to help.
News Leader 9 has launched a website to help you find local businesses that are open during the COVID-19 crisis.
The website, www.wtvm.com/shoplocal, lists local restaurants and businesses, along with their hours.
It also includes details about what each businesses is offering, like online ordering, takeout and delivery.
If you have a business that is open, there is an easy way to add yourself to the list.
Just go to www.wtvm.com/shoplocal, click on “Don’t see your business? Click here to register" and set up an account.
