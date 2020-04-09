Automotive tips to keep your car running smoothly if it’s idle during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While people are staying home to protect themselves from COVID-19, their cars are also sitting idle.
Harold White, the owner of White’s Automotive Center in Columbus, said a car can sit for a few weeks but if it becomes a few months, there could cause some issues.
White has some suggestions to keep your car running smoothly.
"Crank your car up and let it charge the battery,” White said. “Just keep one thing in mind, if you do crank it up, you must let the car run at least 30 minutes or more for that battery to be charged up. If you run it for 10 or 15 minutes, all you're doing is discharging the battery because it takes more power to start it than when you're allowing the alternator to charge it."
White said turning off your radio and air conditioning can shorten the time you need to run your car. If you’re home, do not run the car in the garage. Back the car out of the garage and stay within ear distance to hear any problems.
White said many shops are considered essential, so if you’re having car troubles, they are still open to help.
