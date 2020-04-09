EAMC leadership cuts its pay to protect frontline staffers

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The leadership team at East Alabama Medical Center is taking a temporary pay cut as the hospital struggles to generate revenue under the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill confirmed the cuts Thursday, saying it was an effort to avoid affecting frontline staff working to treat multiple coronavirus patients.
“I asked our senior leadership team to take the first cut and then we asked our employed physicians as well,” Grill said. “Then, yesterday, we communicated a reduction in pay to the rest of our leadership team, our directors and managers.”
The hospital said coronavirus has impacted nearly all people and businesses, and there’s been no exception to the impacts at EAMC.
The pandemic has created a challenge, marking an inability to conduct normal business with surgical operations and doctors office operations.
Financial strain increases with what the hospital calls “tremendous added expenses" from testing and screening for the virus, as well as extra staffing and operational expenses as well as surge capacity planning.
On Wednesday, the hospital said it had 43 COVID-19 patients. Another 18 patients are suspected of having the illness.
EAMC has not released any financial data, and it’s unclear how much the temporary pay cuts will specifically affect the bottom line. But EAMC says the pandemic “has significantly impacted the organization’s ability to generate revenue.”
“I am very hopeful that these cuts will be temporary and that business will return to normal in the near future,” Grill said. “However, leadership starts with all of us.”
