East Ala. leader plays various essential roles every day during coronavirus pandemic

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - What does a mayor, a pastor, and a grocery store owner all have in common? They are all essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Whether you call him Mayor, Pastor, Boss, or Dad, Bubba Copeland does a little bit of everything. During this global pandemic, he’s doing more essential work than ever.
While the coronavirus pandemic is preventing many people from going to work, essential workers still hit the road every day to keep the community going. The mayor of Smiths Station, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Phenix City, and the owner of The Country Market in Salem, Bubba Copeland does it all.
“Hey listen, I’ve had three jobs for a long, long time,” Copeland said. “This is something I enjoy. I enjoy being there for people, loving on people.”
Each of his roles is evolving and growing in demand as this global health crisis continues.
“With the grocery store, you know sales have doubled. So, it’s been a lot longer hours sanitizing, cleaning, taking care of the employees. As the mayor, it’s gotten more demanding trying to help people understand what’s going on and doing directives to help protect the people. Then as the preacher, I’m having to relearn how to preach with Facebook Live.”
In addition to his roles in the East Alabama community, Copeland is also a husband, father, and with school out, a part-time teacher.
How does he do it? With the help of great employees at each job and most importantly, his faith.
“The hardest part about this, it kills my southern soul," Copeland laughed. "I can’t shake hands or hug people anymore. So, how do I get through it? The Lord Jesus Christ sustains me.”
Copeland said as this pandemic continues, he is encouraging everyone to do their part. He said the more you stay home and stay distant, the sooner this will all be over.
