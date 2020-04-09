Eyeing the Potential for Severe Weather on Easter

A chilly start to the weekend with 40s for Saturday morning but a seasonable day with some welcome sunshine around; however, the weather pattern turns more active again on Sunday, when the potential for a severe weather outbreaks looks more and more likely across the Deep South. As of right now, the timing for the worst of the weather looks to be Sunday night into early Monday morning, but that can of course change. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail all look like a possibility with this developing threat, so make sure you have a reliable way to receive weather alerts and a secure place for safe shelter. In addition to the storms, a good 1-2” of rain will fall before the weather looks quieter for the start of next week.