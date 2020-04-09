Eyeing the Potential for Severe Weather on Easter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weak line of showers and storms pushing across the Valley Thursday morning will fade away by the afternoon with more breaks of sunshine in store as a cold front moves into the Southeast. Rain chances won’t be completely out of the picture though over the next 24 hours—a weak disturbance crossing the Gulf Coast will allow a secondary batch of showers and non-severe storms to pass through the southern half of our area overnight into early Friday morning, but rain should finally fade away by Friday afternoon. Clouds will linger though tomorrow and the passage of the cold front and breezy conditions will keep us on the cooler side with highs topping out in the upper 60s.
A chilly start to the weekend with 40s for Saturday morning but a seasonable day with some welcome sunshine around; however, the weather pattern turns more active again on Sunday, when the potential for a severe weather outbreaks looks more and more likely across the Deep South. As of right now, the timing for the worst of the weather looks to be Sunday night into early Monday morning, but that can of course change. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail all look like a possibility with this developing threat, so make sure you have a reliable way to receive weather alerts and a secure place for safe shelter. In addition to the storms, a good 1-2” of rain will fall before the weather looks quieter for the start of next week.
Overall, the pattern looks drier next week, but still some uncertainty on whether we could see some showers again next Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a cooldown. Stay tuned!
