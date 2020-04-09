GUEST SEGMENT: MercyMed of Columbus tests over 1,200 people for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a large turnout at a community-wide COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in Columbus recently.
MercyMed tested more than 1,200 people over a four-day period at Cascade Hills Church. The founder and executive director of MeryMed, Dr. Grant Scarborough, gives his thoughts on how testing went and discusses what MercyMed will do for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in terms of treatment.
Scarborough also tells how he feels the Chattahoochee Valley’s response has been to the pandemic so far.
