HUD continues efforts to assist Ralston residents find new housing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is continuing to work to with an onsite relocation contractor to help Ralston residents in Columbus find housing.
HUD terminated its contract with the building’s owners after years of complaints about deplorable conditions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down some efforts as some landlords have closed their offices or reduced working hours.
14 of the 150 households have moved out of the Ralston. 10 households are scheduled to move, and 27 have found housing but aren’t able to move due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
