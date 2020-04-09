Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As if hurricanes and cyberthreats weren't enough, Florida elections officials say they now have a full-blown pandemic to worry about as they scurry to prepare for November's crucial presidential election. Elections supervisors from the state's 67 counties are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue an executive order to loosen some election rules to give local officials flexibility in where they put polling places and when people can vote. With staffing an issue because of continuing worries over the coronavirus outbreak, elections officials say they will be pushing more Floridians to vote by mail, even as they acknowledge that the state is not prepared to conduct upcoming elections entirely by mail.