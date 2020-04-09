Miles of Hope fundraiser to benefit MercyMed of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people are looking for ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis came up with the idea to do a solo run to benefit a local nonprofit in the fight against the virus. It’s called Miles of Hope.
Dennis will be running loops around WTVM’s news station, 19 miles worth, on Monday April 20. Proceeds will benefit MercyMed of Columbus. MercyMed just tested over 1,200 people for coronavirus.
The clinic will start treating those with COVID-19 who have don’t have health insurance on Friday.
MercyMed said its four-day testing event along cost at least $10,000. To donate toward Dennis’ run, click here.
