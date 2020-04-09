Muscogee Co. Sheriff reports lowest jail population during her tenure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins is reporting that the Muscogee County Jail currently has the lowest population she has seen during her tenure.
Sheriff Tompkins says that yesterday’s population at the jail was 896 inmates. She reports that she has never seen the jail have a population fewer than 900.
Sheriff Tompkins is crediting the judges, solicitors, district attorneys and public defenders and their diligent work in keeping the population low during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All inmates have been rechecked for signs of a fever or other flu-like symptoms. No inmates currently have symptoms of COVID-19.
