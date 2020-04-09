Chattahoochee Valley pro baseball prospects work to stay sharp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Aspiring major leaguers like Smiths Station native Blake Rivera of the San Francisco Giants organization are supposed to be lacing up their spikes in April. It’s just not supposed to be happening at Northside High School’s football practice field.
“Having to go through this stuff right now, it’s tough,” Rivera said. “It’s an adjustment that we definitely have to make with being home and really just have to provide for ourselves and try to follow programs without things being open.”
Josh Lester, a former Columbus High School star climbing the ladder in the Detroit Tigers chain is doing his best to cope with things. “I’m trying just to picture it as a little longer offseason and act like I never had to go to spring training,” said Lester. “I think that’s the best way for me to stay focused on it.”
Rivera is hoping to move up and pitch for the Giants’ Class-A team in San Jose, while Lester is looking to be the first baseman for the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A team in Toledo.
For Lester’s high school teammate Jordan Weems, baseball’s pause is even more painful. Weems was in big league camp with the Oakland A’s and had a legit shot to open the season on the A’s major league roster as a relief pitcher.
“The most frustrating thing about all this is that I was having a really good spring training and they were really liking what they saw from me,” Weems said. “It is frustrating, but it’s one of those things that’s out of your control at the end of the day.”
One thing these guys have is a support system, thanks to all the pro baseball players who call this area home.
“Oh, it’s awesome,” said Lester. “We’ve got four or five guys that are in pro ball still. Luckily we’ve had some good weather and have been able to come out here and get some stuff done even though we’ve been kind of locked out of everywhere else.”
Of course, they’re not the only ones locked out. Columbus High School’s Ben Schorr saw his senior season end abruptly thanks to the pandemic, so the Auburn signee is making the most of his chance to catch pro pitchers.
“It’s really cool to catch these guys, especially the ones at the pro level where they’re throwing mid-to-upper 90′s,” Schorr said. “It’s a learning experience. It’s something I don’t get to do often, but at a time like this where we don’t get to play games it’s really fun because you don’t get much. You’ve got to take it and run.”
Throwing bullpens is what these guys can do. But of course that means throwing a little bull, too. During Thursday’s session, Weems cut loose with a few of his high-90′s fastball, crowing to Lester, “You ain’t hitting that one!”
Naturally, Lester had his own comeback. “Probably swing at that one, I’ll give you that -- after I hit a homer on the first one.”
All kidding aside, it’s serious work for these guys, who are serious about their dreams, and serious about staying ready for when the call comes again.
“You’ve got to control the controllables and work on what you can do,” Rivera said. “We get out here, we found a field, we throw, we do the things we need to do, and really that’s all we can do.”
“Baseball will be back, you know,” said Weems. “When it does, I just have to be ready.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.