7 residents of Magnolia Manor in Americus test positive for COVID-19

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Magnolia Manor in Americus reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents.
Three are being cared for at the Manor in a special isolation unit. One of the three is the organization’s original COVID-19 patient who has recovered and was discharged from the hospital. The other four are hospitalized at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
The nursing home also has three presumptive cases who are being monitored in self-isolation.
President and CEO, Mark Todd said that while their problems could be nothing more than the common cold, he said, “we are treating them as if they are infected.”
One former resident, who previously tested positive, has died after being transferred to a hospital out of the area.
“We still feel the pain of that loss, even if they had been discharged from our care,” said Todd.
No other campuses have any identified coronavirus-infected residents at this time, and no test results are pending.
The medical staff is monitoring residents daily for any symptoms that could be early indicators of infection. The facility said tests will be administered as warranted.
Nine nursing home staff have also tested positive, as have two employees at the campus Retirement Center.
In addition, two staff at the Columbus nursing center have tested positive for COVID-19. It is assumed they are victims of community spread.
Magnolia Manor employs more than 1,000 people in nine locations.
Currently, sixteen staff at three campuses are self-isolating as a precaution.
Some have minor symptoms that could be as simple as allergies. Others may have been in a group setting and are self-isolating out of an abundance of caution.
Still, others may have had contact with someone outside of Magnolia Manor’s facilities who were asymptomatic. All are being monitored closely. None are working until they are determined to be virus-free.
