School lessons to broadcast on Alabama Public Television

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education said school lessons are going to be broadcast throughout the state.
State school board members discussed the programming during their meeting Thursday. Alabama Public Television will air the lessons during weekdays. To view PBS’s modified schedule, visit this link.
The lessons will cover basic topics for students ranging from second grade to high school. ALSDE is also working on getting radio access to broadcast lessons.
Also during Thursday’s meetings, board members talked about trying to attain federal funds to provide SNAP benefits for students who previously didn’t qualify. Alabama ARISE says changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members are also looking into the process of shifting their summer feeding program for students.
