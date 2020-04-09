Severe Threat For Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday & Saturday look great with cooler temperatures & lots of sunshine.
A potent storm system will approach the WTVM viewing area over the holiday weekend. Ahead of it, severe weather is likely to break out across a large part of the deep south on Easter Sunday. It's too early for exact timing, but there will be a threat of storms on Sunday morning as a warm front pushes across the area, and then a second wave of storms Sunday evening ahead of the cold front.
Storms that become severe will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. Additionally, heavy rain is a concern with 2-4" expected to fall across the area, which can lead to flash flooding.
Now is the time to go over your plan, make sure you have a severe weather kit, and to check your weather radio. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.