Troup Co. traffic stop ends with man jailed on drug trafficking charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop in Troup County has ended with one man being arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on Greenville Rd. at Callaway Church Rd. for following another vehicle too closely and a possible window tint violation.
The driver, 40-year-old Michael Williams, appeared very nervous and was exhibiting behaviors consistent with criminal activities.
The deputy’s narcotics detection dog indicated the odor of possible narcotics coming from the vehicle.
A search found approximately ten ounces of methamphetamine.
Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and reducing light transmission through windows.
