Troup Co. traffic stop ends with man jailed on drug trafficking charges

Michael Williams, arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | April 9, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 9:16 AM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop in Troup County has ended with one man being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on Greenville Rd. at Callaway Church Rd. for following another vehicle too closely and a possible window tint violation.

The driver, 40-year-old Michael Williams, appeared very nervous and was exhibiting behaviors consistent with criminal activities.

The deputy’s narcotics detection dog indicated the odor of possible narcotics coming from the vehicle.

A search found approximately ten ounces of methamphetamine.

Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and reducing light transmission through windows.

