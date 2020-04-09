Two city employees arrested for violating shelter in place order in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two city employees in Phenix City have broken Gov. Ivey’s shelter in place order and are now facing repercussions.
Phenix City police officials say that 35-year-old Tjai Deion Bryant and 26-year-old Quadarius Devonte Woods made available and participated in an unsanctioned sporting event at a city-owned facility.
City officials also put extra guidelines in place for their employees to protect the citizens of Phenix City.
Given that their actions are in violation of policy and law, an investigation is being conducted that could result in their termination with the city.
Both Bryant and Woods have been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. They have both been given a bond.
There is no word on their roles with the city.
