West Central Health District gives updates on COVID-19 cases by county

West Central Health District gives updates on COVID-19 cases by county
West Central Health District releases update on the number of COVID-19 cases (Source: West Central Health District)
By Olivia Gunn | April 9, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 11:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Health West Central Health District released an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

As of Thursday, April 9, there are 547 cases in the West Central Health District.

See cases per county below:

Chattahoochee – 2

Clay – 14

Crisp – 53

Dooly- 28

Harris – 16

Macon- 15

Marion – 7

Muscogee – 98

Quitman – 4

Randolph- 91

Schley – 10

Stewart – 4

Sumter- 190

Talbot – 7

Taylor – 5

Webster – 3

For more information about COVID-19 cases, call the West Central Health District’s toll-fee number at 1-855-962-095. Callers can leave a message and their call will be returned within 24 hours.

For information recorded COVID-19 deaths, click here.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.