West Central Health District gives updates on COVID-19 cases by county

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Health West Central Health District released an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.
As of Thursday, April 9, there are 547 cases in the West Central Health District.
See cases per county below:
Chattahoochee – 2
Clay – 14
Crisp – 53
Dooly- 28
Harris – 16
Macon- 15
Marion – 7
Muscogee – 98
Quitman – 4
Randolph- 91
Schley – 10
Stewart – 4
Sumter- 190
Talbot – 7
Taylor – 5
Webster – 3
For more information about COVID-19 cases, call the West Central Health District’s toll-fee number at 1-855-962-095. Callers can leave a message and their call will be returned within 24 hours.
For information recorded COVID-19 deaths, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.