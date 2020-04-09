WTVM Editorial 4-9-20: Life is good

(WTVM) - All over the Chattahoochee Valley, we are still dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 virus.
It is important to follow the guidelines to mitigate the number of cases, but the constant focus on health and safety can take its toll.
To lighten the mood, we offer a few of the more uplifting stories we recently covered.
It was called “Park and Pray” last week when dozens of people drove to Piedmont Columbus Regional to gather in the hospital parking lot, and flash their headlights as a salute to the hospital, and a thank you it’s hard working doctors, nurses, other employees and patients.
Another way of showing love and support during the virus was a clever idea from a science teacher at River Road Elementary. Teacher Sherah Cash missed her students so much, she came up with a novel idea to reach out to them at home.
She used extended fishing nets to pass snacks to her fifth graders, but still keep her proper social distance. Very clever!
And then there is the ingenuity of Dana Marquez, who usually meets the sports equipment needs of Auburn’s top athletes. But these days he and his staff are using their time to make masks for medical personnel at East Alabama Medical Center.
Dana plans to make 75 masks a day, which is an incredible contribution to the safety of our healthcare workers.
We are all too familiar with stories about problems caused by the virus, like high unemployment, financial and food insecurity, anxiety about having to stay away from others and worries about our own health.
That’s why we always take the time to find some balance, so we can highlight the positivity that is also a byproduct of the virus.
These stories are just a few examples, so we always remember that life is good.
General Manager Holly Steuart brings an editorial a week to WTVM. If you would like to respond to an editorial, e-mail your response to hsteuart@wtvm.com or write to:
WTVM Editorial Committee
1909 Wynnton Road
Columbus, GA 31906
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.