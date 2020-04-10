Calm Few Days Before Stormy Sunday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will be chilly tonight with lows dropping down to the 40s in many spots, with 30s expected in some of the normally colder locations. Look for a lot of sunshine on Saturday with highs back in the mid 70s - a very pleasant day. Easter Sunday is an Alert Center Action Day, but the weather won’t be bad all day - look for scattered showers and storms during the morning and first part of the afternoon. I think we’ll have a break through most of the afternoon and evening, and then we will watch for storms to return Sunday night and into the overnight. Storms may produce tornadoes or damaging wind gusts, so everyone needs to stay weather-alert heading into Sunday night. The rain will move out Monday morning with highs still in the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. Another system will bring some rain to the area Tuesday into Wednesday with highs dropping back to the upper 60s and lower 70s as we head into the middle and end of the week. Next weekend may bring another risk for storms, but we’ll have to watch things closely.