Coronavirus-related deaths rise in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of deaths due to COVID-19 continue to rise in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Muscogee County now has three confirmed deaths and Harris County has reported its first coronavirus fatality.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the most recent victims in Columbus were a 73-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman who died April 4.
According to state health officials, a 92-year-old woman from Harris County died from the virus.
Bryan said it takes several days for the deaths to be officially recorded by the state department of health because they have to wait for testing to come back and each victim’s hometown must be verified.
Of Georgia’s total 416 deaths, Dougherty County still leads the state with 67 deaths.
58 deaths have been reported in Alabama.
