EAMC celebrating Easter amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - At a hospital where more than 70 patients are currently being treated after testing positive for COVID-19 or suspected to have the virus, staff are still finding time to do something special this holiday weekend.
East Alabama Medical Center’s (EAMC) Nutrition and Food Services dyed Easter eggs and made cookie bags for the patients who will be in the hospital and staff who will be working Easter Sunday.
It’s a kind gesture in a very difficult time.
