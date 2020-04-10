Hospitals across the Chattahoochee Valley layoff employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The health care workforce is facing a number of challenges by not only the coronavirus itself and a shortage of protective gear, but also by the economic crisis, which is driving some hospitals to furlough or lay off staff.
According to a number of statements collected from various hospitals across the Chattahoochee Valley, the decision to enforce the layoffs were made to manage the business impact many are experiencing due to decreases in volume and the utilization of services.
St. Francis Emory Healthcare in Columbus released information the following statement to News Leader 9:
“We have made the difficult decision to place 5% of our workforce on temporary leave with partial pay equaling 25% of their salary for their time on leave.”
They added hospital officers are also taking a 10 percent salary reduction for the next two months.
Across the river, East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) are also making some cuts citing the reason is for added expenses related to COVID testing, increased staffing expenses, and surge capacity planning. CEO Laura Grill issued in a written statement:
"We asked the senior leadership team to take the first cut and then asked o employed physicians as well. Then, yesterday, we communicated a reduction in pay to the rest of our leadership team—our directors and managers.”
Some hospitals have not had to make the same decisions. According to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, it has been fortunate enough to retain its workforce and are not expecting at this time any changes. Most recently, the hospital received a $1 million donation from Aflac CEO Dan Amos and his wife Kathelen Amos which helped fund renovation on the fifth floor at the former Doctor’s Hospital building.
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City along with Piedmont Columbus Regional have been fortunate enough to not make any staffing changes.
