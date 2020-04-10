Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida COVID-19 cases rise, infecting all but 1 county
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's outbreak of the coronavirus has now infected more than 16,300 people, touching every county in the state except for one. Among Florida's 67 counties, Liberty County in Florida's panhandle is now the only one without an official infection. As of Thursday, Florida has recorded more than 370 deaths, with about 2,300 currently in hospitals. The outbreak has forced bars and restaurants to close, as well as kept much of the state's population at home. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a discussion Thursday with school officials to talk about school closures.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISE SHIPS
Crew member of cruise ship with virus cases dies in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died. A medical examiner said Thursday that the 50-year-old Indonesian man tested positive for COVID-19. His death raises the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four. A Holland America Line spokesman says the man was taken to a Florida hospital the day the Zaandam docked in Fort Lauderdale after spending weeks at sea rejected by South American ports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced the extension of a “no sail order” for all cruise ships.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARREST
Assault charge for man accused of coughing on store worker
DEBARY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly coughing on a cashier. The store worker told deputies that 49-year-old Christopher Canfora of DeBary, Florida, complained that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand." She said Canfora intentionally coughed on her and the cash register. Deputies who arrested him said he denied the charges, and said he doesn't have coronavirus symptoms. The arrest report says he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-MASKS
Miami: Cover your faces inside grocery stores, pharmacies
MIAMI (AP) — The city of Miami is stepping up its response to the coronavirus pandemic by requiring everyone inside grocery stores, pharmacies and most other retail business that are still open to wear face masks. The order signed Wednesday went into effect early Thursday morning. The Miami Herald reports any delivery workers and construction workers are also expected to cover their faces. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says police officers will be enforcing the law, though at first they'll help educate people. Business that don't enforce the law could be fined or shut down.
INMATE DEATH-BEATING
Deputies: Jail inmate beaten to death over food debt
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida jail inmate was beaten to death over a food debt by two other inmates. The The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shawn Holliday Jr. suffered severe trauma to his head during a fight Tuesday at the county jail and died Wednesday at a Lakeland hospital. The Ledger reports that 20-year-old Brett Crosby and 41-year-old Christopher Jackson were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. Two detention deputies say they saw all three inmates fighting on a second-story walkway of a maximum security dorm for violent inmates. As they ran to break up the fight, they said Crosby was stomping on Holliday’s head.
BILL SIGNING-FLORIDA
Florida governor OK's stricter thresholds on ballot measures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a slate of bills into law, including one that would make it more difficult to place citizen initiatives on the ballot. The governor has also given his support for fireworks on New Year's Day and July Fourth. And as the state's tourism industry takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak, the governor has agreed to extend the state agency that promotes tourism in Florida. DeSantis announced the signing of seven bills late Wednesday. Dozens of other bills await the governor's consideration, but the Republican-controlled Legislature sends legislation incrementally as a courtesy to the governor.
PORN FILLED EASTER EGGS
Sheriff: Woman put porn-stuffed Easter eggs in mailboxes
BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old Florida woman is accused of stuffing plastic Easter eggs with pornographic images and putting them in residential mailboxes. Flagler County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post they began getting calls from resident Sunday regarding the eggs. On Wednesday evening, they received more calls and were able to identify the suspect's car. Deputies spotted the vehicle and stopped it. The woman admitted to putting the eggs in mailboxes. She was arrested on 11 counts of distributing obscene material and for driving with a suspended license. She remained in jail Thursday.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP SEARCH
Biden's next big decision: Choosing a running mate
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week. That's according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August. Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he's stated his desire for a governing partner who is “simpatico” with his approach and “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”
BC-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EASTER-SERVICES
Some churches confront virus restrictions on Easter services
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — At the holiest time of year for Christians, churches are wrestling with how to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, that has set up showdowns between pastors and local officials over restrictions that forbid large gatherings. Many churches are offering parishioners livestreaming options to observe Good Friday and Easter services on TVs, phones and computers. Others are sending worshippers to drive-in movie theaters for services. Governors in several states have deemed church an “essential service,” allowing Easter worship to proceed even as public health officials warn that large gatherings could be a major setback amid a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the U.S.
AP-US-SCI-APOLLO-13-ANNIVERSARY
'Houston, we’ve had a problem’: Remembering Apollo 13 at 50
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 13's astronauts still shun superstition 50 years after their harrowing moonshot. Mission commander Jim Lovell and Fred Haise say they never gave a thought to their mission number as they blasted off for the moon on April 11, 1970. Their mission was aborted when an oxygen tank ruptured two days later, on April 13. The way Lovell sees it, he's incredibly lucky to have survived and to be around at age 92 for the golden anniversary. Haise, who's 86, regards Apollo 13 as NASA's most successful failure. Their anniversary celebrations are on hold because of the pandemic.