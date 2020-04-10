MCSD resumes instruction packet pick-up with additional safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will resume instruction packet pick up with additional safety measures.
Pick-up will take place April 15 and April 16 at each school from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All individuals must remain in their vehicles and maintain a distance of six feet at all times.
Items will be provided, without contact, by staff members wearing masks and gloves.
Entry into the building will not be permitted.
Packet drop-off will take place April 23 and April 24, April 30 and May 1, May and May 8 at each school. Time frames for drop off are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Completed assignments are to be placed in marked bins at each school.
Teachers will continue to deliver digital-based student learning and additional guidance on the packet pick-up and drop-off will be detailed by each school.
For more information about the school district’s COVID-19 plan, click here.
