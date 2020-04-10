MCSD resumes instruction packet pick-up with additional safety measures

Packet drop-off will take place April 23 and April 24, April 30 and May 1, May and May 8 at each school. Time frames for drop off are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Completed assignments are to be placed in marked bins at each school.