Organizations hosting free mobile pantry at New Community Church in LaGrange
By Olivia Gunn | April 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 11:37 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley LaGrange and New Community Church are helping those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, a free mobile pantry will be distributing a selected box full of non-perishable items to families. The event will take place at New Community Church and is free and open to the public while supplies last.

Organizers said you must be a Georgia resident to receive food.

New community church is located at 1200 South Davis Road.

