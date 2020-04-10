Organizations hosting free mobile pantry at New Community Church in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley LaGrange and New Community Church are helping those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, a free mobile pantry will be distributing a selected box full of non-perishable items to families. The event will take place at New Community Church and is free and open to the public while supplies last.
Organizers said you must be a Georgia resident to receive food.
New community church is located at 1200 South Davis Road.
