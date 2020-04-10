Pastors in the Chattahoochee Valley preparing for Easter weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For many people across the Chattahoochee Valley, there may be questions about how you theycelebrate Good Friday or Easter Sunday with the coronavirus pandemic keeping them from gathering at their house of worship.
Instead of dressing up in your Sunday best and heading to church this weekend, most houses of worship are doing things online, allowing you to use your phone or computer or turn on your TV and worship straight from your couch.
“Everybody has to be innovative at this particular point in time during this crisis," said Dr. Ralph Huling, the senior pastor at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. "The healthcare system has had to be innovative, restaurants have had to be innovative, and so the church has to be innovative as well.”
Good Friday and Easter Sunday are two of the holiest days in the Christian faith. But the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people apart.
“It hinders the common tradition, being able to worship together corporately in a sanctuary," said Pastor Adrian Chester from Greater Beallwood Baptist Church.
“Our church family will be gathering together in their living rooms, around the television, and on the computer,”
sadi Solid Rock Church’s Pastor, Jay Bailey.
Many churches are being forced to celebrate online this year for Easter weekend, when many honor the resurrection of Jesus. But several pastors said being apart won’t stop the celebration or communion.
“Because it’s not about the implements,” said Bubba Copeland, the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Phenix City. "It’s about going through the process of the Lord’s super, remembering Jesus Christ and his sacrifice.”
“There’s a God on the inside of each and every one of us,” said Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr., Metropolitan Baptist Church’s senior pastor. “We must understand that the church is not just a building but He is the indwelling.”
“I don’t believe in canceling church service,"said New Covenant Church Pastor Colley Williams. "But when the governor and the president says hey you know, do it, then the Bible says in Romans that we need to submit to the authority that’s above us.”
Pastors remain steadfast through this trying time, reminding you why faith needs to be in the forefront right now.
“We know these are difficult times,” said Rev. Dr. Ralph Wooten Jr. of the First United Methodist Church in Phenix City . “Dark times but we know the light is coming.”
If you’re interested in partaking in any of the services who’s pastors are mentioned, here’s their plan:
St. James Missionary Baptist Church:
Good Friday - stream services
Easter - drive- in worship
New Covenant Church
Easter - online service on Facebook, YouTube
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Good Friday - online service
Easter - online service at 10:45 a.m. via Facebook Live
Solid Rock Church
Easter - online service at 10 a.m.
First United Methodist Church Phenix City
Good Friday - online service
Easter - Alabama West Florida Conference of United Methodist Church will have Bishop - pre-recorded service online
First Baptist Church of Phenix City
Good Friday - Facebook Live service
Easter - Facebook Live service
Greater Beallwood Baptist Church
Easter - online service