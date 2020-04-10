51 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released an update on the number of COVID-19 cases being treated at the hospital along with testing statistics.
As of 3:30 p.m. April 10, there are 51 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. 37 patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged.
There are 21 patients hospitalized at EAMC with suspected COVID-19 and 18 patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received a negative test result.
See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:
2,191 COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
1,697 COVID-19 tests were negative
140 COVID-19 tests are pending results
16.3% of EAMC test kits have tested positive
See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area below:
Lee County – 209
Chambers County – 168
Tallapoosa County – 53
Randolph County – 22
Russell County – 20
Clay County – 11
Macon County – 9
Bullock County – 4
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.