51 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at EAMC
By Olivia Gunn | April 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 10:53 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) released an update on the number of COVID-19 cases being treated at the hospital along with testing statistics.

As of 3:30 p.m. April 10, there are 51 patients hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. 37 patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged.

There are 21 patients hospitalized at EAMC with suspected COVID-19 and 18 patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since received a negative test result.

See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:

2,191 COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC

1,697 COVID-19 tests were negative

140 COVID-19 tests are pending results

16.3% of EAMC test kits have tested positive

See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area below:

Lee County – 209

Chambers County – 168

Tallapoosa County – 53

Randolph County – 22

Russell County – 20

Clay County – 11

Macon County – 9

Bullock County – 4

