PAWS Humane shares foster stories as most animals find homes during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As PAWS Humane Society has had to close during the COVID-19, almost all of their animals were able to be taken into foster homes.
In a Facebook post, PAWS Humane Society says that their fosters stepped up throughout the past weeks during their temporary closure, being able to provide homes to 95 percent of their animals.
To celebrate those foster families, PAWS is sharing videos of what some of them have been up to.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, contact the PAWS Humane Society at 706-565-0035.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.