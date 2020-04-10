RiverCenter in Columbus offering educational resources online during COVID-19 school closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus is offering educational resources for teachers and parents assisting students in online education during school closures for COVID-19.
The RiverCenter’s website includes an education page that features numerous arts projects from the RiverCenter’s teaching artists as well as local and national arts resources.
The RiverCenter’s stage is temporarily not in use due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can watch free concerts, Broadway shows, and take virtual museum tours online.
