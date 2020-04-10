Severe Weather Outbreak for Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Turning pleasant and breezy for Friday as clouds move out and cool high pressure settles, bringing us a dose of sunshine. The weather looks beautiful for Saturday too with a chilly start to the morning in the 40s and back in the 70s by the afternoon. Consider today and Saturday though the calm before the storm.
significant severe weather outbreak looks increasingly likely on Easter Sunday as a strong low pressure system heads our way. As of Friday morning, all of the Chattahoochee Valley remains under a Level 3/5 risk for seeing severe storms that could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Make sure you 1) have a reliable way to receive weather alerts, 2) have a secure, safe place to go if and when a tornado warning is issued, and 3) prepare your severe weather kit prior to the event. The time frame for our area looks roughly to be 3PM ET Sunday to 3AM ET Monday, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that timing as we comb over more data in the hours ahead.
Some lingering showers could be around closer to sunrise on Monday morning, but a drying trend will take over for the rest of the day. A secondary disturbance will bring another chance of rain to the Valley late Tuesday into Wednesday with weather looking seasonable next week.
