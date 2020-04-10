Severe Weather Outbreak for Easter Sunday

significant severe weather outbreak looks increasingly likely on Easter Sunday as a strong low pressure system heads our way. As of Friday morning, all of the Chattahoochee Valley remains under a Level 3/5 risk for seeing severe storms that could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Make sure you 1) have a reliable way to receive weather alerts, 2) have a secure, safe place to go if and when a tornado warning is issued, and 3) prepare your severe weather kit prior to the event. The time frame for our area looks roughly to be 3PM ET Sunday to 3AM ET Monday, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that timing as we comb over more data in the hours ahead.