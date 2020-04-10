Solid Rock Church in Midland hosting food drive to help community during COVID-19 pandemic

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - With millions being laid off or furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity is continuing to be a problem.
A local church is doing its part to help feed the hungry by hosting a food drive. No human interaction is required. The pastor of Solid Rock Church in Midland said starting Monday, you can drop off canned food at the church. It’s called the “Let’s Can COVID-19.”
"Folks are losing their jobs. They're wondering where their next meal is coming from and I believe the church ought to be the leading edge to help alleviate some of the human suffering,” said Pastor Jay Bailey of Solid Rock Church.
Donations can be taken to the church from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. all next week. Solid Rock Church is located at 6959 Warm Springs Road.
