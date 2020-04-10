Was your Nov./Dec. illness COVID-19? Experts weigh in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did you have coronavirus sometime late last year? Many people are asking themselves that very question tonight as they compare their symptoms to that of COVID-19.
So, when did coronavirus make it into the U.S.?
The general idea is that the virus started in China in November and spread from there. The first confirmed case was in the United States was in January. Some people say they had symptoms in that two month gap.
“I doubt it. It seems improbable,” said Dr. Michael Gibson.
A Harvard professor and Massachusetts doctor, Gibson believes West Coast states would’ve been hit harder if the virus made its way to the U.S. sooner and it wouldn’t have remained dormant before it’s rapid spread in January.
“The only way we’re going to know for sure, though, is to look backward at the blood of people before January 21 to see if they’ve acquired immunity," stated Gibson.
He believes that antibody test data could help others who have more severe symptoms recover.
Bottom line, if you were sick before Jan. 21, Gibson says you likely did not have the coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to enforce social distancing as the best practice to prevent further spread.
