Columbus neighborhood holds birthday parade for 3-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus neighborhood held a birthday parade for a 3-year-old boy amid the coronavirus outbreak on Saturday afternoon, April 11.
Charles McDaniel turned 3 years old today but couldn’t have a party to celebrate with friends and family because of coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.
The neighbors drove by his house with signs, flashing lights, balloons and more to help him celebrate!
According to the neighbors, this is the third birthday parade for a child this month in that Columbus neighborhood.
