59 confirmed deaths, over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Saturday morning, there are 3,032 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state of Alabama.
According to the data map from ADPH, over 20,600 people have been tested and 59 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
ADPH says there have been 81 deaths reported but not all have been confirmed to have been related to the virus.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Autauga -1
- Chambers - 8
- Colbert - 1
- Etowah - 5
- Jackson - 2
- Jefferson - 8
- Lauderdale - 1
- Lee - 5
- Macon - 1
- Madison - 3
- Marengo- 1
- Marshall - 1
- Marengo - 1
- Marion - 2
- Mobile - 9
- Montgomery - 1
- Randolph - 2
- Shelby - 5
- Tallapoosa - 2
- Washington - 1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff.
Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
The ADPH website now shows additional data elements to describe the state residents who are affected by COVID-19, including age, sex, race, and ethnicity. The website also shows clinical and epidemiologic characteristics of patients, including the number of patients in the ICU and on mechanical ventilation.
To view the data, look for the “Case Characteristics” section under the “Current Situation in Alabama” headline at this link.
On Friday, ADPH released some technical revisions that adjusted wording in the state’s health order. It also clarified social distancing in work-place settings and permissible work and business operations.
ADPH is now also recommending that everyone wear non-medical face coverings in public settings.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
