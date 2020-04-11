Health departments in Russell, Chambers counties offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

(WTVM) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will be available at county health departments in Russell and Chambers counties for people who meet the testing criteria.
Testing will be available at the Russell County Health Department Tuesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST. On Thursday, April 16, the Chambers County Health Department will offer testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
Appointments for testing must be made in advance by calling the health departments and a provider referral for testing is preferred.
Individuals must meet the following criteria to be tested for COVID-19:
- Fever or cough or shortness of breath, and
- Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or
- Age 65 years or older, or
- Healthcare worker, or
- Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
- Symptoms are moderate, severe, or worsening
Russell County Health Department (334) 297-0251
Chambers County Health Department (334) 756-0758
