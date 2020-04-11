Severe Weather Expected Sunday NIGHT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A potent storm system will exit the Desert Southwest tonight, racing into the Deep South by Sunday. Ahead of it, widespread severe weather is expected to breakout over Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and western Alabama during the day. Severe storm will be capable of producing strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.
For the Chattahoochee Valley, the window for severe weather will be Sunday night into early Monday morning. A potent line of storms capable of producing tornadoes & damaging winds will race into eastern AL around midnight, exiting western GA by sunrise.
Have multiple reliable ways to receive warnings. NOAA Weather radio & WTVM Weather App are a highly recommended combo. Have your ringer on & make sure your weather radio volume is UP. This is especially important since our window for severe weather is at night. Storm Team 9 will stream tornado coverage on WTVM & the App once the warnings begin.
HAVE A PLAN! You may only have seconds to react if a tornado threatens your home. Know where your safe place is. Interior room away from windows. Basement if possible. I recommend having helmets, pillows, first aid kit ect. with you. For those in mobile homes, call your local EMA office to find out where your shelter is, and if it’s open.
Sunshine will return by midday Monday as drier air pushes into the area. A cold front will bring another rain chance on Tuesday into Wednesday, though severe weather is not expected.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.