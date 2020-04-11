The state of our well-being as the coronavirus runs its course

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More Americans are experiencing anxiety during these uncertain times. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even has a dedicated section for “stress and coping” on their COVID-19 website.
With all the negatives associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Susan Gallagher with New Horizons Behavioral Health is also focusing on the positives.
“We realize that our mental health is so tied into our physical health and that there is no stigma in reaching out to somebody for emotional help or support," Gallagher said.
Gallagher says this pandemic is shedding a new light on how we interact with each other.
“If anything, the COVID Pandemic is showing us how much we are interrelated. How much we need community. How much we need each other especially when it’s moments of adversity," she explained.
Gallagher says one of New Horizons’ concerns is isolation and stress related to the pandemic leading to thoughts of suicide.
“Individuals that are in mental health recovery may relapse. Individuals that are in recovery from addictive disease may relapse. Connection is so important to people’s recovery and we need to use whatever resources we can to stay connected,” she said.
Gallagher reminds us to keep all healthcare professionals in mind during these unprecedented times.
“They’re going to be stretched out and feeling anxiety and need somebody to talk to," she said.
Gallagher shares some advice before we rush back to what life was like before the pandemic.
“I really think we need to sit and look at those things that we let go or have been forced to let go of and those things that we’ve had to add into our lives and really pick and choose what we want our lives to look like when we come out on the other side of the pandemic," Gallagher explained.
The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Disabilities recently started a toll-free emotional support phone line, 866-399-8938.
