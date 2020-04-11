Storm shelters available in Lee Co. for severe weather Sunday

Storm shelters available in Lee Co. for severe weather Sunday
“Safer locations” will be open for Sunday, April 12, if a tornado watch is issued, according to the Lee County, Emergency Management Agency. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | April 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 7:23 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - “Safer locations” will be open for Sunday, April 12, if a tornado watch is issued, according to the Lee County, Emergency Management Agency.

If a tornado watch is issued, social distancing in the “safer locations” will be in place due to COVID-19.

The following locations will be open in Lee County:

  • Providence Baptist Church (2807 LR 166, Opelika) (Beauregard Community)
  • Greater Peace Baptist Church (650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika)
  • Southern Union State Community College: Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika
  • Smiths Station Ruritan Club: (2000 County Road 430, Smiths Station)
  • Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay Street, Auburn)
  • Auburn University: Greene Hall (1130 Wire Road, Auburn)
  • Ralph Brown Draughon Library (231 Mell Street, Auburn)

These locations will be open as “safer locations” if a tornado watch is issued for Lee County on Sunday, April 12.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.