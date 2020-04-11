Storm shelters available in Lee Co. for severe weather Sunday

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - “Safer locations” will be open for Sunday, April 12, if a tornado watch is issued, according to the Lee County, Emergency Management Agency.
If a tornado watch is issued, social distancing in the “safer locations” will be in place due to COVID-19.
The following locations will be open in Lee County:
- Providence Baptist Church (2807 LR 166, Opelika) (Beauregard Community)
- Greater Peace Baptist Church (650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika)
- Southern Union State Community College: Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika
- Smiths Station Ruritan Club: (2000 County Road 430, Smiths Station)
- Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay Street, Auburn)
- Auburn University: Greene Hall (1130 Wire Road, Auburn)
- Ralph Brown Draughon Library (231 Mell Street, Auburn)
These locations will be open as “safer locations” if a tornado watch is issued for Lee County on Sunday, April 12.
