Emergency Management agencies in Chattahoochee Valley prepare for severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Severe storms are expected to hit the Chattahoochee valley Easter Sunday. The Emergency Management Agencies in Alabama and Georgia are urging their communities to prepare.
If the county goes under a tornado watch, storm shelters will be available to people in Russell County who don’t have safe locations in their homes.
The Russell County Emergency Management Agency Director, Bob Franklin said, “We’ve got a storm shelter in Fort Mitchell at the Senior Activity Center. It’s kind of across from the national cemetery. We have another storm shelter down in Seale, it’s at the baseball field near the junior high school. And we have one in Hurstboro that’s behind the sheriff’s office precinct.”
They also ask that people bring their own face covers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and their own snacks. The following locations will be open in Lee County:
- Providence Baptist Church (2807 LR 166, Opelika) (Beauregard Community)
- Greater Peace Baptist Church (650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika)
- Southern Union State Community College: Basement of Business Technology Center, Opelika
- Smiths Station Ruritan Club: (2000 County Road 430, Smiths Station)
- Auburn United Methodist Church (137 South Gay Street, Auburn)
- Auburn University: Greene Hall (1130 Wire Road, Auburn)
- Ralph Brown Draughon Library (231 Mell Street, Auburn)
The Lee County EMA Director, Rita Smith says they will be taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Six foot social distancing will be established in the shelters, marked off, taped off. There’s also an isolation area for someone who may present with a fever or something of that nature. There’s also PTE going to be worn by our shelter managers and masks provided for the ones staying in the shelters," said Rita Smith.
According to the Columbus EMA Deputy Director, Riley Land, the city won’t be providing severe weather shelters, but they are hoping people are looking for safe locations in their homes.
“We hope all of our citizens have looked in their homes to look for their safest locations in reference to severe weather. That would be based on the National Weather Service recommendations. In the event of a warning their safe place should be on the ground, floor, or a basement, preferably away from exterior walls and away from windows and glass,” Riley Land said.
Leaders from the Emergency Management Agencies are also asking that people plan ahead for these storms. The shelters will only be able to take a limited amount of people due to COVID-19 social distancing rules.
