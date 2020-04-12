Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of 15 golf writers voted on what they considered the best Masters history. Selections received 10 points for a first-place vote to two points for a No. 5 selection. The overwhelming No. 1 choice was 1986, when Jack Nicklaus shot 30 on the back nine to win his sixth green jacket. At age 46, he remains the oldest Masters champion. Five of the six players behind him are now in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Nicklaus won his 18th major championship, which remains the gold standard in professional golf.