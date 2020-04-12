High-Impact Severe Weather Event Likely TONIGHT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A potent storm system will push into the Mississippi River Valley today. Ahead of it, widespread severe weather is expected to breakout across the Deep South this afternoon, spreading eastward tonight. Severe storms will be capable of producing strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.
For the WTVM viewing area, the window for severe weather is late tonight into early Monday morning. A strong line of storms potentially producing tornadoes & damaging winds will race into eastern Alabama around midnight, and exit western Georgia by sunrise.
Have multiple reliable ways to receive warnings. NOAA Weather radio & WTVM Weather App are a highly recommended combo. Have your ringer on & make sure your weather radio volume is UP. This is especially important since our window for severe weather is at night. Storm Team 9 will stream tornado coverage on WTVM & the App once the warnings begin.
HAVE A PLAN! You may only have seconds to react if a tornado threatens your home. Know where your safe place is. Interior room away from windows. Basement if possible. I recommend having helmets, pillows, first aid kit ect. with you. For those in mobile homes, call your local emergency management office to find out where your shelter is, and if it’s open.
Sunshine will return by midday Monday as drier air pushes into the area. A cold front will bring another rain chance midweek, though severe weather is not expected. Warm springlike weather resumes by next weekend.
