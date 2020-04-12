Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-UNEMPLOYMENT
Florida unemployment claims stalled by clogged websites
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Claims from hundreds of thousands of people out of work because of the coronvirus have overwhelmed Florida's unemployment department. Furloughed and laid-off workers have reported hourslong waits on the phone and entire days stuck in loops on a clogged website. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's hired 2,000 additional workers to sort through claims. And he says the Department of Economic Opportunity is working to increase its website's capacity. Even before the virus pandemic, it could take three weeks for people to receive their first checks. Critics say changes to the system implemented by former Gov. Rick Scott made it harder for people to apply for unemployment. Scott has dismissed the notion.
Guardsmen spot check for virus at Florida nursing homes
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Members of the Florida National Guard have started on-the-spot testing of residents at nursing homes for the new coronavirus as long-term care facilities in the state have reported scores of cases. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that guardsmen have conducted tests of residents and staff at nursing homes in South Florida. UF Health Shands has done other spot-testing at facilities. In Clay County, 49 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, and 51 cases among residents and staff have been reported at a nursing home in Suwannee County. Last month, DeSantis ordered a suspension of all visits to nursing homes.
Disney World furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. The deal with the workers unions was announced on Saturday. This is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March. Workers will be able to keep their medical benefits for the length of the furlough period, or up to a year. Seniority and wage rates will remain unchanged for the workers whose furloughs start April 19. About 200 workers will remain on the job.
Police: Miami officer handcuffed black doctor outside home
MIAMI (AP) — Miami's police chief says an internal investigation has been launched into why an African American doctor known for testing the homeless for the coronavirus was handcuffed outside his home by a police sergeant. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said in a video posted to social media Saturday that his agency doesn’t condone or accept profiling of any kind. The chief made his remarks after video surfaced of Dr. Armen Henderson being handcuffed Friday outside his Miami home. Henderson was unloading items from a van when the sergeant pulled up in his squad car, exchanged words with Henderson and then handcuffed him.
Florida legislator Kristin Jacobs dies of cancer at 60
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state Rep. Kristin Jacobs has died of colon cancer. She was 60 she she died Saturday. She spent most of the recently completed legislative session working from her hospital bed, but she did return to Tallahassee last month for passage of a bill named in her honor banning the importation of shark fins to the state. Before being elected to the state House in 2014, she served 16 years on the Broward County Commission, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Sheriff suspends union head critical of coronavirus response
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has suspended a union president who has been critical of the sheriff’s response to the new coronavirus. Attorney Eric T. Schwartzreich confirmed Friday that his client Jeff Bell had been suspended with pay from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Bell is the president of the 1,400-member Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association. The animosity between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the union president grew Tuesday when Bell penned a column blasting Tony in the local newspaper, the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Schwartzreich says Bell was doing his job as union president to voice concerns for safety. Tony has accused Bell of exhibiting conduct that is unbecoming.
Florida expands coronavirus testing to better measure spread
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are expanding testing for the coronavirus to get a better sense of how widespread infections have become, as the disease spreads up and down the state. During a press conference in Jacksonville on Friday, Gov. Ron Desantis announced that anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get tested at three government-run sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami. That is also true for anyone who may be asymptomatic but have had close contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday evening, Florida had about 18,000 total cases, with the number of deaths exceeding 400. There were about 2,500 people currently hospitalized with the disease.
Man dies after fight with deputies at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man died shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Kevon Todd was pronounced dead Thursday morning at a Fort Lauderdale hospital. Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped Todd several hours earlier as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint. Authorities say he had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area. After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.
Deputies: Boy finds gun in nightstand, shoots self in hand
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested after investigators say his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child found a loaded gun in a nightstand drawer and shot himself in the hand. The mother told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives she head a loud bang on Wednesday night and found the boy in the bedroom with a bloodied had. He was standing next to a gun. Investigators say 21-year-old Juan Gomes Quintero, 21, said he'd been cleaning the pistol and left it in the drawer. He's facing multiple charges including culpable negligence. The boy was treated and released from the hospital.
Deputies: Jail inmate beaten to death over food debt
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida jail inmate was beaten to death over a food debt by two other inmates. The The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shawn Holliday Jr. suffered severe trauma to his head during a fight Tuesday at the county jail and died Wednesday at a Lakeland hospital. The Ledger reports that 20-year-old Brett Crosby and 41-year-old Christopher Jackson were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. Two detention deputies say they saw all three inmates fighting on a second-story walkway of a maximum security dorm for violent inmates. As they ran to break up the fight, they said Crosby was stomping on Holliday’s head.