Quitman Co. Elementary School opens as severe weather shelter

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgetown-Quitman County Emergency Management Association is opening up an emergency shelter.
Quitman County Elementary School will serve as a storm shelter. The elementary school’s gym will open at 10:00 p.m.
Social distancing will be enforced throughout the night.
Everyone is asked to bring their own pillows, blankets, sleeping bags and food. Everyone seeking shelter in the gym will will be asked to wear some type of face covering.
Click here for information on storm shelters in Russell County and Lee County.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.