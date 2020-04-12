Storms shelters available in Russell Co. during severe weather

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Storm shelters will be open Sunday, April 12, once a tornado watch is issued, according to the Russell County Emergency Management Agency.
If you plan to go to the shelters during the severe weather, the Russell County EMA asks that you to bring a face cover (mask, scarf or other item to cover your mouth and nose) as well as snacks and drinks you may need.
The following locations will be open in Russell County:
- The Senior Activity Center across from the National Cemetery on Highway 165
- The baseball fields in Seale beside the Russell County Middle School on Ole Seale Highway
- In Hurtsboro behind the Sheriff’s Department substation
All shelters will open once the county goes under a tornado watch and will remain open until the threat has passed.
