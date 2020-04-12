22-year-old woman dies COVID-19 positive, coroner says different cause of death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old woman in Columbus passed away days after giving birth and testing positive for COVID-19, but Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the woman’s main cause of death was not coronavirus.
As of Saturday evening, she was the youngest person listed on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 report. She also was listed as having an underlying health condition.
The woman was pronounced dead in her home on Friday, April 10, just four days after she gave birth, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
According to Bryan, there was evidence that could indicate the death could have been caused by a pulmonary embolism or a blood clot from her Cesarean section that she had four days prior.
The woman had an emergency C-section on April 6 and tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. She was released after the delivery, Bryan said.
Bryan sent the body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab Saturday morning. An autopsy will be performed next week and it could be several months before the results come back.
The woman became the fourth death in Muscogee County.
