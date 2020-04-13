Brookhaven man charged for multiple child sex crimes

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WTVM) - A Brookhaven man was arrested for multiple child sex crimes on Friday, April 10.
Rodney Beasley III, 30, is charged with Criminal Attempt Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Exploitation under the Child Exploitation and Prevent Act.
According to an investigator from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation from the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force found that Beasley was exchanging explicit messages and images with who he believed was an underage male child.
Beasley was arrested at a location in Dunwoody, Georgia without incident.
“I can’t say enough about my team of investigators who are assigned the incredible task of working these tough cases and arresting those who seek harm to our children," said Sheriff James Woodruff.
Beasley is being held at the Troup County Jail.
