City of Columbus to resume yard waste collection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is reinstating yard waste collection services effective Monday, April 27.
Yard waste collection schedules and household garbage collection will resume on their regularly scheduled days.
Fees for landfill tipping will be waived during this time for citizens with proper identification. Citizens can bring yard waste to Granite Bluff Landfill and Pine Grove Landfill.
Bulk waste and recycling collections are still suspended.
In response to recent storms, the Public Works Department will pick up storm debris throughout the city for the next two weeks through April 24. Debris includes limbs and brush.
