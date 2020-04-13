Columbus Airport begins terminal renovation construction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - $13,500,000 in grant funding to renovate the terminal at the Columbus Airport is now being put to use.
The construction is meant to address safer airport operations and greater ease of travel for passengers.
“It was very important to our Commission to ensure that jobs would not be outsourced to areas outside of our community. The airports contribution to our economic development and local infrastructure is very important to the city of Columbus, GA,” said Airport Director Amber Clark.
Workers will be maintaining safety guidelines put out by the CDC during construction.
Local companies working on the project include W.T. Miller, Hammett Steel, Alexander Electric, Booth Plumbing, Columbus Cabinet Co., LTR, Southern Interiors, Acoustics of Columbus, Adams & Haralson.
It is set to be completed in June 2021.
