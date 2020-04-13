Gov. Kemp issues statewide state of emergency following severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency on Monday following severe storm damage across the state over the last twenty-four hours.
“We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies - including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission - are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state,” said Governor Kemp in a statement. “This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms.”
The Governor’s Office says overnight, there were 40 tornado warnings issued across the state. As of early Monday, 177,000 Georgians were without power.
Read the full Executive Order below:
